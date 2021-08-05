MediaWorks harassment, bullying report 'like Christmas', former staff say

Mediaworks investigation results show the company’s ‘boys’ club’ culture, sexual misconduct, and misuse of drugs and alcohol.

Former staff members of MediaWorks radio stations have hailed a report from QC Maria Dew that exposed years of harmful workplace culture at the company.

The 20-week independent review canvassed the views of 608 current and former staff in interviews and a survey, exposing multiple allegations of sexual and racial harassment, discrimination, misuse of drugs and alcohol and bullying.

One former radio worker, who said she had suicidal thoughts after sustained bullying from a co-worker, said the release of the report on Wednesday “feels like Christmas”.

“I’m just so enthusiastic about so much brought to the fore. [But] the proof of action is yet to be seen,” the worker said.

In her comments, Dew said the culture issues were still being denied by a “small group” of employees who felt there was nothing wrong with the company's culture and the complaints were from “disgruntled staff”.

“These participants were generally MediaWorks managers (mostly male but some female also) who had been with the business for many years,” Dew said.

“However, the harmful aspects of the MediaWorks culture cannot be denied or minimised by the leadership of MediaWorks. There is simply too much evidence.”

Another former employee, who alleges she was sexually assaulted by a co-worker in the late 2000s, said that comment from Dew had “nailed it”.

“This is the statement I was hoping for,” she said.

The review focussed on the past three years at MediaWorks, from March 2018 to March 2021, but Dew allowed some participants to speak about more historical claims.

Employment lawyer Susan Hornsby-Geluk​ said the company was to be “applauded” for opening itself to the review, “but it now has to put its money where its mouth is, and action the recommendations.

“Mediaworks’ [chief executive] has already apologised unreservedly to current and former staff, but any goodwill created by the process and this apology will evaporate quickly if the company is not seen to be taking swift action to implement the recommendations.”

Hornsby-Geluk said the fact that many who had raised complaints over the past three years felt their complaint was poorly handled by the company's people and culture team “raised questions as to the performance of that team and whether anyone needs to be held to account”.

In the report, Dew said MediaWorks had done little to address “male dominance” in MediaWorks’ corporate structure.

“It is this imbalance that is causing many of the problems in the current culture. It has enabled the damaging perception of the ‘boys’ club’ to thrive.”

Dew highlighted one incident as particularly concerning and “an example of poor accountability”.

In 2019, a young woman who won a radio competition attended a MediaWorks party where alcohol was served. The woman became intoxicated after drinking for hours and had sexual contact with a MediaWorks employee “more than 20 years older than her”.

The following day, unable to remember the extent of the sexual contact, the woman was distressed and went to police and doctors for advice.

Dew said evidence showed MediaWorks employees witnessed the incident, but none made reports to the company about it. The young woman’s father complained to the chief executive at the time, but a subsequent investigation was inadequate.

The wide-ranging review was sparked by allegations of harassment against MediaWorks radio staff aired on social media in mid-March.

After questions from Stuff on March 12, a MediaWorks spokesperson announced “a thorough review of historic events and our current workplace culture and practices”.

On Wednesday, MediaWorks head Cam Wallace made a public apology for “not looking after employees”, and promised all recommendations from the Dew report would be actioned.

