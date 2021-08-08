Brindle the railway dog finds a loving new home, after months on the run with her stuffed toy

‘Brindle the railway dog’ spent five months running wild around the Waikato, but has now been captured.

There were three things that ‘Brindle the railway stray dog' loved – a juicy steak, a burger from McDonald's, and her stuffed toy rabbit, Missy.

Brindle was first spotted limping along Piako Road, near Hamilton, in February.

She ran wild for five months, travelling up to 30 kilometres every day between Piako Road, State Highway 26 near Morrinsville and Motumaoho, and Kuranui Rd.

It’s understood the 18-month-old pup was dumped in the area.

Numerous attempts to capture Brindle were unsuccessful – until now.

Brindle was captured around 3.30pm on Thursday, July 29 with the help of Andrew Gore from Global Veterinary Service; shot with a tranquilliser that had enough solution to sedate a 90kg dog.

Supplied Brindle enjoying her time while at doggy daycare.

Morrinsville locals Niki Swabey and Sue Avison teamed up in early March and dedicated several hours a day to feeding, searching for and getting to know Brindle. Their ultimate goal was to capture the young staffordshire bull terrier (staffy) greyhound cross and find her a new home.

“I just wondered why someone would dump an animal on the side of the road; it just wasn’t fair and something needed to be done,” Swabey told Stuff.

Swabey spent up to four hours every day looking for Brindle.

“I was looking for her for a month before I even saw her.

“We were trying to build the trust, and in the end, it was worth it.”

supplied Brindle on the run with her favourite stuffed toy.

Brindle was taken back to Swabey's home, where she stayed for two days before she went to K9 Country Kennels – a dog daycare centre in Te Aroha.

Brindle will stay at the kennels for a few weeks to see how she interacts with people and other animals, Swabey said.

Once that's finished, she will take up permanent residence at Swabey's home.

A Facebook page was launched earlier this year so the community could post sightings of Brindle and stay up to date on the search. Every day members of the community would give Swabey and Avison tips on where Brindle was last seen.

Google Maps The yellow highlighted line show here indicates where Brindle would travel.

“The community became so involved, they were with us the whole time,” Swabey said.

“We couldn’t have afforded to do it without their help.”

Brindle was fed from ice-cream containers set up in three different feeding stations along SH26, Piako Rd, and Motumaoho Station Rd. At least 50 containers are now missing in action, along with her stuffed rabbit.

Brindle would eat one dog roll and six dog biscuits plus treats every day.

“She was shedding so much weight, we had to keep up with her,” Swabey said.

“She couldn't forage enough to feed herself.”

Taylor McPhee, who lives in Hamilton, was one of the first people to go searching for Brindle after she saw a post on social media.

supplied Taylor McPhee has been involved with Brindle's search from the beginning.

“No one appeared to be getting involved, so I turned to my flatmate Amanda and said ‘want to go for a drive?’”

They drove from the city to Morrinsville after picking up dog food, a lead and supplies.

Eventually, Avison and Swabey took over because they lived closer, but McPhee offered her support when they needed it.

Supplied Brindle in the countryside before her capture.

On Sunday, July 25, McPhee and Amanda went out looking for Brindle. They set up a picnic on the back of the ute at a Brindle hot-spot and waited to see if she would show up.

And she did.

“She ate my Big Mac,” McPhee said.

McPhee was also there the night Brindle was captured and was lucky enough to get “first cuddles” as she carried her to the car.