Waiheke Island has 48 helipads, and locals are fuming over plans for another

Helicopters are “disturbing the peace” on Auckland's Waiheke Island and locals have had enough.

The island in the Hauraki Gulf is home to 48 helipads – an average of one every two square kilometres – and an application by Obsidian Wine Co for another has sparked a surge in opposition.

Forty complaints have been lodged over the past two months on the issue, and a petition has amassed 800 signatures calling for more restrictions.

Kim Whittaker has lived on the island for 20 years, and formed the community group Quiet Sky Waiheke with like-minded locals.

He said the number of helipads had doubled in the past decade.

“It’s meant to be a haven of tranquillity, and now there’s just this constant background noise of helicopters,” he said.

Quiet Sky Waiheke/Supplied There are 48 helipads on the island, and an application by Obsidian Wine Co for another comes after 40 complaints in two months.

“A helicopter’s noise, a bit like a jet ski, has a particular resonance. It’s really a noise that upsets people,” he said.

Whittaker said in summer months and on weekends helicopter noise was “almost constant”.

“People are basically worried there’s going to be an accident, and one of these things is going to land on a house,” he said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Waiheke Local Board chair Cath Handley says helicopter traffic is “virtually unregulated” across the island, and this needs to change.

Waiheke Island Local Board chairwoman Cath Handley agreed there was an issue of “virtually unregulated” helicopter activity over the island.

“We’ve just had this huge proliferation of helicopter pads, and traffic that needs to be regulated,” she said.

“There are people criss-crossing the island, and they’re not meant to do that. They’re meant to fly at sea and go to the landing space.”

Peter Rees/Supplied A local says Waiheke used to be a “haven of tranquillity”, but the abundance of helicopters is changing its peaceful reputation.

Handley said she had seen helicopters flying directly overhead that aren’t even landing on the island.

“We’ve got a lot of helicopters just sightseeing, and the council has no way of knowing whether there are more flights per helipad than permitted,” she said.

The local board has received 40 complaints in the past two months about helicopter noise and flight paths.

Whittaker said part of the problem was neighbours were not notified when a new helipad is approved, and pilots were ignoring flight paths.

“We’re not saying ban helicopters, we want the council to review the current helipads,” he said.

“We would like them not to grant any more helipad consents until there’s a complete review of the whole situation.”

Handley said she plans to raise her concerns to Auckland Council at next month’s planning committee meeting.

General manager of resource consents Ian Smallburn said Auckland Council is aware of community concerns regarding helipads and helicopter use on Waiheke Island.

“We understand Waiheke locals have concerns regarding helicopter use on the island. On 21 July, council planners also received a formal request for information and clarity on this matter from the local board, known as a notice of motion,” he said.

“Council staff are now in the early stages of determining our response to this request. We will ensure the local board along with the Waiheke community are updated as progress is made.”

Obsidian Wine Co was reached for comment, but failed to respond.