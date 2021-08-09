City council spent $30,000 on unsuccessful bid to stop public meeting

In the end the Palmerston North city library played host to Speak Up For Women in late June.

The Palmerston North City Council spent tens of thousands of dollars on an unsuccessful bid to stop a public meeting in the city library.

Speak Up For Women went to court to successfully overturn the council’s decision to stop it holding a meeting about a proposed law change allowing people to change their sex, as mentioned on their birth certificate, by statutory declaration.

New information released to Stuff reveals it cost the council $30,436 for the lawyers to defend its position at the hearing in June.

After the High Court ruled the council was wrong to stop the meeting, Let’s Talk about Sex Self-identification, it went ahead in front of about 20 people.

David Unwin/Stuff Palmerston North City Councillor Rachel Bowen says she was approached by rainbow community groups about Speak Up For Women’s public meeting.

Unlike at other venues around New Zealand, there was no protest in Palmerston North against Speak Up For Women’s position opposing the proposed law change.

The city council, which runs the library, originally approved Speak Up For Women’s booking before changing its mind, saying it did so “after research and after seeking community feedback”.

In a response to Stuff under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, the council said the booking was reversed after three councillors approached it with concerns from community groups.

Those councillors were Rachel Bowen, Lorna Johnson and Aleisha Rutherford, and the council said the call was made by “council officers at an executive level”.

The council statement said the organisation had no opinion about the costs it incurred.

Bowen said she was approached by groups from the rainbow community about whether the meeting would be a safe and inclusive event.

She said the court hearing was a useful process and Speak Up For Women was entitled to test the council ruling.

In his decision, Justice Gerald Nation said the booking cancellation involved a “serious failure” in recognising Speak Up For Women’s rights under the Bill of Rights.

Speak Up For Women has attracted controversy over its views. But the High Court ruled it was not a hate group, when considering its rights to free speech and freedom of assembly.

When cancelling the booking, the council instead proposed organising a discussion with views from various sides of the debate about the legislative proposals.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Cr Lorna Johnson thought a public meeting with speaker from all sides of the debate was a good compromise.

Johnson said she thought that would be a good compromise.

She wouldn’t say which groups approached her, to protect their privacy.

“Ideally, you don't want to spend money on legal fees,” she said. “On the other hand, it’s also important when you have put forward a position, I think it is fair that you defend that position.”

Rutherford couldn’t be reached for comment.

Speak Up For Women executive committee member Daphna Whitmore said the group was happy to take part in a discussion with other groups or people with opposing views, but hadn’t received an invitation from the city council.

Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti turned down an invitation from the council to speak in the city, because of other commitments. Her office asked if another MP could be sent instead, but there were no further responses to council emails.

Other emails released show council staff sought advice about hosting Speak Up For Women and the council’s obligations under rules governing libraries, freedom of information and intellectual freedom.

Library management also travelled to Napier to watch a Speak Up For Women meeting.