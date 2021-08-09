Covid-19: Two new cases in managed isolation

The Ministry of Health's lead of the Primary Care Vaccination and Immunisation Programme Dr Joe Bourne says those over 55 will be able to get themselves a Covid-19 vaccine from today.

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

There are also two additional historical cases in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health announced in an update on Monday.

The two positive cases travelled from Iraq via Qatar, while the two historical cases travelled from Indonesia and Malaysia via Qatar and United Arab Emirates respectively.

The announcement comes after the ministry confirmed on Monday morning 11 of the 21 crew aboard the Rio de la Plata had tested positive for Covid-19.

The ship travelled to Tauranga from Australia and is still grappling with a Covid-19 outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.

Port of Tauranga was first alerted on Tuesday last week by Maritime NZ that the container ship had been boarded in July by an Australian pilot in Queensland who later tested positive for Covid-19.

Ninety-four port workers have been identified as having contact with the ship over a four-day period. All workers have been sent home as their Covid-19 test results are pending.

As of 11.30am on Monday, 91 of the port workers had been tested.

The ministry said further test results are expected on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Mattina remains in quarantine at a secure berth in Bluff.

As of Monday morning, 13 of the original 21 mariners remain on board the vessel.

On Saturday, five mariners were released after 14 days in managed isolation and have all returned negative test results.

One mariner, who was transferred off the boat at a later date, remains in a managed isolation facility in Christchurch, while two others who both required hospital care, have been discharged.

The ministry continues to remind returnees from Queensland last week to keep checking locations Queensland Health website and monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19.

Contact tracing staff have identified 2,995 people who returned on managed flights from Victoria between 25 and 30 July and have been required under a section 70 notice to isolate until a negative day 3 test.

More than 2.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have now been given out, with 1.38 being first doses and 820,000 being second doses.