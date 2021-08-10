Tornado which hit Auckland's Papatoetoe tornado is 'costliest on record'

Almost six weeks after the Papatoetoe tornado, some people are still living in their houses without power.

The Insurance Council of New Zealand says $32 million has been paid out for insured losses due to the tornado that hit Auckland in June.

The freak tornado – which was particularly destructive in the south Auckland suburb of Papatoetoe – left 63 homes unhabitable and one person dead.

Insurance Council’s $32 million figure includes 1,206 house and contents claims, 280 motor claims and 132 commercial and business-related claims.

“This makes the tornado the costliest on record,” Tim Grafton, chief executive of the Insurance Council said.

“Significantly we can see the impact on residential customers with $24 million of the total paid in residential and contents insured losses.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff A home destroyed in the Papatoetoe tornado in June. (File photo)

Following the tornado, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said he expected the cost of damages to be “tens of millions of dollars”.

The Insurance Council said assessments by insurers to review the damage had been undertaken as quickly as possible as homes are undergoing repairs.

“Part of the response was to assess the severity of damage, with priority placed on repairing things that enables customers to return home, like roofs, while garages or fences could wait,” said Grafton.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Resident Evan Reece has been living without power for six weeks after his became one of the 63 homes left unhabitable.

Papatoetoe resident, Evan Reece, one of the tenants of the 63 homes left unhabitable, has been living without power for six weeks.

Due to Covid-19, there have been delays for affected residents in securing trades, subcontractors and certain building supplies, Grafton said.

“These aspects are completely out of insurers hands, but they are doing all they can to support their customers affected by delays that may mean a longer recovery for some.”