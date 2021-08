Emergency services were alerted to the incident in the township, about 19km from Oamaru, just after 10am. (File photo)

A 54-year-old man has died after a workplace incident at a property in Windsor, North Otago.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident in the township, about 19km from Oamaru, just after 10am.

The man died at the scene.

Police said in a statement they were making enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

WorkSafe has been notified. No other information was available on Monday night.