All state highways reopen following overnight closures across central North Island

All state highways in central North Island have reopened following multiple closures in the past few days.

Coastal roads were the only travel route for motorists following the closures of multiple connecting state highways closed overnight.

The Central Plateau was cut off due to the winter blast the created dangerous conditions for drivers, Waka Kotahi – NZ Transport Agency said in a statement.

“Motorists should continue to expect winter driving conditions and keep their speeds down, maintain a safe following distance and stay alert.”

Multiple state highways connecting Manawatū-Whanganui and Waikato had been shut from midnight on Tuesday.

The closures, which have shifted throughout the day, included SH1’s Desert Rd, SH41 from Manunui to Kuratau, SH47 from Rangipo to National Park, SH49 from Tohunga Junction to Waiouru and Taihape-Napier Rd.

The transport agency had urged motorists to delay their travel where possible.

“Detours are via State Highway 3 New Plymouth or SH5 Napier and will add significant time to a journey.”

MetService lifted the heavy snow warnings across the Rangitīkei and Whanganui high country that saw snow fall across the northern Manawatū region.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff State highways between Waiouru, Ohakune, National Park and Taihape have reopened. (File photo)

Power had been restored to northern Rangitīkei properties, after power cuts in Taihape left more than 130 homes without electricity yesterday.

PowerCo's website said the connection, which had been out since Monday just before 5am, was expected to be return for all customers at about 12pm on Tuesday.

The cuts were caused by damaged equipment.