Flugtag in Auckland: Could a Kiwi break the world record for flight time?

The Chicken Whisperers won the 2013 Redbull Flugtag competition, in Long Beach, California, when their homemade flying machine flew 78.5 metres - setting a new world record.

The Olympics may be over, but there is still plenty of opportunity for New Zealanders to make history in the sporting world – sort of.

November brings Redbull Flugtag competition to Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter, where would-be inventors will attempt to fly human-powered flying contraptions from a 6m-high platform and – hopefully – across the waterfront.

The first time Aotearoa has hosted Flugtag in 17 years, the event give Kiwis’ a renewed shot at breaking the world record for longest flight – a record that has remained unbeaten since 2013.

The current titleholders are five aerospace and mechanical engineers from San Francisco, who flew into the history books when their homemade glider soared 78.5 metres at the Long Beach competition in California.

Nate Herse/Supplied Nate Herse's team The Chicken Whisperers set a new distance record with their flying machine at the Redbull Flugtag competition in Long Beach, California, in 2013.

The group, called The Chicken Whisperers, have remained unchallenged for almost 10 years, despite the dozens of competitions that have taken place around the globe since.

Head Chicken Whisperer, Nate Herse, says he doesn't rule out a Kiwi stealing the crown, and even has wisdom to impart on those who are feeling up to the challenge.

He recommends competitors prepare as much in advance as possible, by watching “lots of YouTube videos” of previous Flugtag fails and successes. Other tips include reading the rules and getting to grips with the safety procedures.

“First of all, you need to know how to be safe when jumping off that platform,” he says.

“Landing in the water is one thing, but if you land a certain way on the structure you’ve built, you might have a bad day. So think about that.”

Nate Herse/Supplied The Chicken Whisperers homemade glider soared 78.5 metres across the water, setting a new world record.

As for the “engineering stuff”, he advises contestants focus on the flying machine’s balancing act – otherwise known as its centre of lift and gravity.

If those two elements aren’t close together, he says, “you're either going to do a backflip or you're going to do a nosedive”.

Builders must try to create strong wings – “a lot of planes’ wings just break off, and that's embarrassing” – test the flying machine out in advance if possible and, perhaps most importantly of all, never forget the aesthetics of it.

“Much like the costumes and the show, you need the plane to look good. Try to create it all around an interesting theme,” says Herse, whose poultry themed dance and feathery ensembles played a vital part in The Chicken Whisperers’ win.

Nate Herse/Supplied Nate Herse (far left) and his team The Chicken Whisperers were commended for their costumes and dance show as much as their flying achievement.

Marine engineer Roy Chalton was at the helm of the Greatest American Hero, a carbon fibre glider that won the last Auckland Flugtag competition in 2002.

While he’s quick to mention the value of a memorable costume, his main piece of advice echoes an earlier statement of Herse’s: that it would be difficult to break the record “without getting a bunch of nerds involved”.

Chalton attributes much of the Greatest American Hero’s success to enlisted aid, and says contestants shouldn’t shy away from asking for help from those in the know.

“You need to find people who can add plenty of value to the build process. You need to have mates who work in different areas, who actually know what they’re doing who can help you put the machine together,” says Chalton.

“It helps if you can find people to give you materials and plane parts cheaply or for free. We pulled a lot of favours, and it really worked out for us.”

Chalton and his teammates – including co-owner of Ponsonby bar Andrew Roberts – harnessed the talents of Team New Zealand boat builders alongside acquaintances from design companies.

Teams may only have up to five members, but there’s no cap on the number of volunteers that can be used.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The making of The Greatest American Hero, the flying machine that won the Auckland Flugtag competition in 2002.

Another piece of advice Herse and Chalton agree on may be the most notable piece of all: to not take the event too seriously and to, above all, revel in the festivities.

“If you can, I would definitely go around and meet the other teams,” says Herse, admitting his biggest regret was not taking enough time to soak in the atmosphere and enjoy the moment.

“I think we were so busy at the time, planning and practising the dance, that we didn't socialise as much as we could have.”

With “plenty of parties”, he says there is more than enough opportunity to just go along and “just have fun with it”.

For those who find themselves veering into the all work and no play mentality, Chalton has some final words it may pay to remember: “If you fail at this everybody thinks you’re awesome, and if you do really well everyone thinks you're awesome, so don’t put too much pressure on yourself to win.”