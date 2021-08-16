Armed police swarm Auckland street after 'shots fired' in earlier incident

Armed police are attending an incident in south Auckland’s Māngere.

Members of the police armed offenders squad swarmed a street in the south Auckland suburb of Māngere.

A stand-off appeared to be underway on Henwood Rd, with one witness saying they saw police firing gas canisters into a house about 4pm.

Before 5pm, detectives and police officers could be seen apprehending a man on nearby George St.

A police spokeswoman said the response on Henwood Rd was in relation to a firearms incident that happened in West Auckland earlier on Monday.

Police said they received reports of shots being fired at an empty address in West Auckland’s Don Buck Rd, shortly before 2pm.

Chris McKeen/Stuff/Stuff The incident is related to a firearm incident in West Auckland where shots were reported to be fired at an empty address, police said.

Later, a firearm was located at a Henwood Rd address and armed police were dispatched as a precaution, a spokeswoman said.

“While enquiries are in their very early stages, Police do not believe this is a random incident.”

A wide cordon was put in place at either end of Henwood Rd and motorists were being blocked from the Robertson Rd end.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said a member of the armed offenders squad was communicating with the occupants of a home in Henwood St, on the Allen St corner, asking them to come out.

At 4.45pm, members of the armed offenders squad were clearing their weapons and leaving the scene. Two police dog units left around the same time.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Cordons are now in place at Kenwood Rd, with motorists asked to avoid the area.

A woman at the cordon who lives in the home next to the property that is the focus of the police operation, who would only be identified as Mary, said the house is frequently visited by police.

“That’s no surprise,” she said on arrival at the scene.

“Police are always coming over.”

Mary said in July, the occupants of the house were the subject of a police chase.

She said some of the occupants wore red gang regalia, and she believed the home was involved in the drug trade.

Gang members on motorbikes were frequent visitors to the property, she said.

A St John’s ambulance spokeswoman said that they were called to the incident at 2.32pm on Monday afternoon.

Auckland Transport said in a tweet Henwood Rd is closed due to an emergency services incident in both directions between Allen St and Haddon St.

Bus detours are now in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.