Auckland shooting: 'AK-47 thrown from vehicle' before dramatic AOS siege

An alleged shooting involving an illegal AK-47 rifle ended peacefully after an hours-long stand-off with armed police in Auckland on Monday afternoon.

Two people are in custody after the incident, which began deep in West Auckland, and ended in Māngere East several hours later.

Speaking to Stuff at the scene, Inspector Kerry Watson, of Ōtāhuhu Station, said police received word of two shots being fired at a property on Don Buck Rd, Massey, earlier on Monday afternoon.

Police were given details of the vehicle allegedly linked to the shooting and the police Eagle helicopter saw the car leaving the Waterview tunnel shortly after, Watson said.

A number of police units came in behind the vehicle, but not following it directly, as it continued south to Māngere.

In Henwood Rd, two people got out of the car and ran in separate directions, he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff An armed offenders squad officer speaks to people inside the home via a loudhailer.

When police arrived at Kenwood Rd they found an illegal firearm had been thrown from the car.

Watson would not say exactly what type of firearm it was, but Stuff understands it was an AK-47 style assault rifle.

“It was high calibre, lots of rounds and quite a dangerous weapon.”

Police deployed the armed offenders squad, whose officers surrounded a home near the corner of Henwood Rd and Allen St.

“For the safety of the public and our staff we needed to cordon that address, and we called our armed offenders squad out, and they were tasked to clear that address safely.”

Witnesses said they saw officers shooting gas canisters into the property and communicating with the people inside via a loudspeaker.

Chris McKeen/Stuff/Stuff The incident is related to a firearm incident in West Auckland where shots were reported to be fired at an empty address, police said.

Police were on scene for about three hours, but the operation ended with no injuries and two people being taken into custody.

One of those was seen being taken into a police car on nearby George St about 5pm.

“It took some time, when we’re talking about illegal firearms with high-calibre rounds, its quite potentially dangerous, and it’s safer for us and the community if we use our specialist staff,” Watson said.

“So it’s not always able to be done quickly.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police were given details of the vehicle allegedly linked to the shooting and the police Eagle helicopter saw the car leaving the Waterview tunnel shortly after.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz

Watson said the outcome was a “very good result” given no one was injured, but acknowledged the distress of the people who were shot at in Massey.

There was no word on charges. Police would be interviewing the pair arrested to try and work out what led up to the alleged shooting, Watson said.