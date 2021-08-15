Stuff Circuit: Six months on from investigation into Kiwi links to Chinese human rights abuses, we have more questions than ever

Stuff Circuit's documentary Deleted exposes New Zealand business and political links to a Chinese company involved in human rights violations against Uyghurs and investigates the extrajudicial imprisonment of the brother of a Uyghur New Zealander.

Nearly six months on from our investigation into New Zealand business and government links to a Chinese firm implicated in human rights abuses we have more questions than ever, and still no real answers, write Stuff Circuit’s Louisa Cleave and Paula Penfold. But strangely, that’s telling us everything we need to know.

Let’s recap.

When Stuff Circuit examined the relationship between two promising New Zealand tech start-ups and artificial intelligence firm iFlytek, we could sense the discomfort our enquiries were causing. The discomfort went all the way to the Beehive, given the Government had financial ties to those companies, Rocos Global and LearnCoach.

Over and over again, governments internationally have accepted the evidence and condemned the Chinese government for the incarceration, torture, forced sterilisation and oppressive surveillance of millions of Uyghurs in the region of Xinjiang.

Our Parliament finally – and unanimously – declared in May that ‘’severe human rights abuses’’ were happening. But in the background officials were grappling with how to deal with an embarrassing connection to the atrocities: those links with iFlytek.

iFlytek, part-owned by the Chinese government, was blacklisted by the US government in 2019, two years after Human Rights Watch had presented research – based on reports and the Chinese government’s own documents – pointing to iFlytek’s collaboration with security agencies to collect voice samples from the Uyghur population. iFlytek had also touted its work helping China’s Ministry of Public Security build a national voiceprint database.

So when for our documentary Deleted we learned of partnerships between iFlytek and local robotics company Rocos Global, and with online learning platform LearnCoach – and that those companies were backed by the Government – we asked members of New Zealand’s small Uyghur community what they thought.

Bear in mind they live in fear after losing contact with family members in Xinjiang, who’ve either disappeared into the state system of internment camps or are too afraid to stay in contact. The relatives believe their communications are monitored and collected, thanks to the technology of companies like iFlytek.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Circuit/Stuff Uyghurs in Xinjiang, China, are subjected to oppressive surveillance. As well as ever-present cameras, they're required to give up biometric data including voiceprints, using technology made by iFlytek.

“They have blood on their hands,” said Bilal (a pseudonym to protect his identity).

“When World War II ended everyone said ‘never again’. But the promise has gone away and ‘never again’ is happening. And at the government level and at company level, everybody is turning a blind eye.”

Rocos and LearnCoach were the kind of innovative business propositions that made it easy to attract government seed funding. But we wanted to know what consideration was being given to the inherent ethical dilemma, so during our investigation we made multiple requests under the Official Information Act. Those answers have now come back and show that while the deals were forming warning bells were ringing: but not heeded.

Here’s how it played out.

iFlytek's first $1 million investment in Rocos bought an 8.4 per cent stake in the company. Employees and business associates of iFlytek invested $600,000 for another 5 per cent.

iFlytek put a further $1 million into Rocos around October-December 2019.

In the case of LearnCoach, iFlytek invested $2 million in July 2020.

The last two investments raised flags because by then iFlytek had been blacklisted by the United States, and our government was proposing to invest in the firms via New Zealand Growth Capital Partners.

Emails and memos flew between investment managers at NZGCP, ministries and ministers. At one point, Associate Finance Minister David Parker questioned why he was being briefed about the government fund increasing its investment in Rocos, noting: ‘’If there is a problem, then don’t do it!”

Parker told Stuff Circuit he was never briefed on the LearnCoach investment.

An internal NZGCP board memo in July 2020 is particularly telling. It noted the fund was “exposed to potential reputational risk should it continue with the investment and iFLYTEK’s involvement become public”.

NZGCP sought reassurances about iFlytek by talking to other local investors.

“They justify iFlytek by … noting the US and China political tradewar, thus questioning the validity of the allegations towards iFlytek,” according to emails between NZGCP managers.

iFlytek would also invest “under the umbrella of [business incubator] Icehouse’’ and it was felt the Chinese firm could ‘’add significant value to LearnCoach’’.

‘’The last point makes me a bit nervous,” the email ends.

NZGCP says the investments met its criteria at the time for responsible investing, although it sought a legal opinion about how much control iFlytek could have over the companies. But overall, the concern was for reputation.

“There is obviously some level of risk here, but I don’t see it as much in excess of the standard risk of investing in seed stage companies,” an investment manager noted.

“At this point I feel like the reputational risk around not following through on the investment could be worse than the risk associated with investing alongside iFlytek,” he continued, though didn’t elaborate on how pulling out could be more damaging than co-investing with a company being linked to human rights abuses.

NZGCP also alerted the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to the LearnCoach deal.

“Passing this onto you as a fyi and for your guidance should we need to elevate this matter to Ministers etc.” It wasn’t.

Asked if he was comfortable with the continued investments alongside iFlytek, David Parker said ministers are at ‘’arm’s length’’ but that NZGCP was expected to “remain aware of international geopolitical events and their potential impact on its investee companies and reputation”.

Prompted by Stuff Circuit’s investigation, the fund made changes to its responsible investment policy, and under the new policy there was a potential conflict in the Rocos and LearnCoach investments.

But NZGCP doesn’t want to talk about it, saying it’s working with the companies to “understand their ongoing funding requirements and opportunities for alternative investors at an appropriate time”, but declining to answer our further questions.

Unknown/Stuff Rocos Global and iFlytek sign their partnership deal in 2019.

During our investigation for Deleted, Rocos told us it was “no longer involved in any projects with iFlytek”, but refused to comment further. Perhaps that was because iFlytek still owned a chunk of Rocos and Rocos didn’t want to talk about that.

Rocos broke its silence only when it could say that’s no longer the case. On Wednesday, the company announced it has been bought by US drone company DroneDeploy.

‘’iFlytek no longer owns any shareholding directly or indirectly in Rocos nor in DroneDeploy. There is no ongoing relationship with iFlytek by either Rocos or DroneDeploy,” said a spokesperson, who didn’t respond to our request for an interview.

LearnCoach’s David Cameron maintains his silence, ignoring repeated attempts to reach him to question his company’s relationship with iFlytek.

And iFlytek has never responded to our many requests for comment although in May the company quietly released a curious press statement titled ‘’iFlytek’s encounter with New Zealand’’.

It is hard to decipher the purpose of the statement, but the company refers to an ‘’enormously successful contact’’ with a robotics firm, without naming Rocos, and talks about behaving as ‘’gold-hearted men of noble character’’ and ‘’gentlemen’’ who respect a country’s law and regulations.

iFlytek says it hopes “to grow together with other Kiwi companies” to build a better future.

Hopefully other New Zealand companies considering taking up the iFlytek offer will do what Rocos, LearnCoach and The Icehouse didn’t do: approach it as a moral decision as well as a commercial one.

Because one thing the collective resistance to engaging with Stuff Circuit on this topic makes abundantly apparent is that there’s deep sensitivity about the relationships with iFlytek.

Their non-answers are all the answers we need.