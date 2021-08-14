Pedestrian killed on road near Te Awamutu was Australian student

Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said inquiries indicated Jenkins was walking along the road when he was hit by a vehicle.

A pedestrian who was found dead on the side of the road after being hit by a vehicle south of Te Awamutu was a student from Australia, police said.

Joseph Jenkins, 20, was studying in New Zealand and had attended an outdoor camp in the Te Awamutu area, when he was killed in a vehicle incident near the intersection of Mellsop and Owairaka Valley roads on August 11.

“We have the utmost sympathy for Joseph’s parents and his family and friends, who are understandably traumatised by his death,” said Patterson.

“Our inquiry team is working hard to support them as much as we can, and to provide them with answers about Joseph’s death.”

Police are still seeking witnesses and asked anyone travelling along Owairaka Valley Rd between 10pm on Wednesday, August 11 and 2.30am Thursday, August 12 to get in touch.

That includes anyone with dash cam footage, and anyone with CCTV cameras along Arapuni, Owairaka Valley and Mellsop roads.

Anyone with information can call 105 or email Detective Sergeant Anthony Hodgson at anthony.hodgson@police.govt.nz, quoting file number 210812/6788.