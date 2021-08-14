Auckland Lotto player scores $1 million win

A ticket sold in Auckland has won $1 million in Saturday's Lotto draw.

An Auckland Lotto player has won $1 million in Saturday’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Xpress Mart in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four was also rolled over and will be $1 million on Wednesday night, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw.

In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins the first division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Xpress Mart in Auckland should check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.