Auckland house fire: One person remains in critical condition

One person was critically injured in the house fire on Great North Rd, central Auckland, on Saturday.

The fire in a block of flats on Grey Lynn’s Great North Rd, broke out at 5.40pm.

The blaze was well-involved by the time Fire and Fire and Emergency NZ arrived, and the busy main road had to be closed for up to four hours while it was brought under control.

Three people were injured in the fire, with all three taken to Auckland City Hospital, St John spokeswoman Siobhan Campbell said.

On Sunday morning, one person remained at the hospital in a critical but stable condition, Auckland District Health Board spokeswoman Kirsty Jones said.

Two people who suffered smoke inhalation have been discharged from hospital.

Six fire trucks battled the blaze in Grey Lynn, closing busy Great North Rd for nearly four hours.

Police and fire investigators will return to the scene on Sunday to investigate the cause of the blaze.

A scene guard remained in place overnight.