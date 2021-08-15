Auckland house fire: Victim still in serious condition in hospital

Evidence of a searing hot fire could be seen from outside the house on Great North Rd on Sunday.

A person remains in hospital in a serious condition after a house fire in central Auckland.

The fire in a block of flats, on Grey Lynn’s Great North Rd, broke out at 5.40pm on Saturday.

The blaze was well-involved by the time Fire and Emergency NZ arrived, and the busy main road had to be closed for up to four hours while it was brought under control.

Three people were injured in the fire, with all three taken to Auckland City Hospital, St John spokeswoman Siobhan Campbell said.

The house – which had blown-out windows and melted guttering – remained under cordon on Sunday..

Caroline Williams/Stuff

One person remained in hospital in a serious but stable condition, a police spokesman said.

The person was the only person inside the house during the fire.

Two people who suffered smoke inhalation had been discharged from hospital.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Six fire trucks battled the blaze in Grey Lynn, closing busy Great North Rd for nearly four hours.

A scene examination was held on Sunday, with police working with Fire and Emergency to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Police also expected to interview three people who helped the occupant from the house.