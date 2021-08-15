'Unsettled' week of weather on the way, heavy rain and 'severe' gales forecast

It’s set to be a wet and windy few days for much of the country.

Say goodbye to a spring-like sunny Sunday – the weather across the country is set to pack in, leading to an “unsettled” few days of heavy rain and gale-force winds.

Sunday saw “heaps of sunshine” and fine spots scattered across the country, but it will be a “different story” early in the week, MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said.

A front moving from the south Tasman Sea will hit the lower South Island in the early afternoon on Monday, bringing with it some heavy rain and strong northwesterlies.

A raft of weather watches and warnings have been put in place covering most of the South Island, with strong winds and heavy rain forecast from Monday into Tuesday and Wednesday.

METSERVICE MetService has issued a number of severe weather warnings and watches for the coming days.

A heavy rain warning is in place for Fiordland from 9am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday, with 100-120mm of rain and peak intensities of 10-20mm forecast.

Rain is expected to continue through to late Tuesday, but the intensity is set to diminish, MetService’s website states.

Heavy rain – between 90 to 110mm – is forecast near the main divide of the headwaters of Otago’s lakes and rivers on Monday afternoon, and 60 to 90mm within 15 kilometres of the main divide.

The rainfall could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, potentially causing surface flooding, slips and hazardous driving conditions, the warning states.

A warning is also in place from 9pm on Monday to 2am on Wednesday for Buller, Nelson west of Motueka and the Nelson Lakes, which could expect to see 110 to 140mm of rain about the ranges, and 90-110mm nearer to the coast.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Some parts of the country could see 140mm of rainfall in the coming days. (file photo)

A strong wind warning for the Canterbury high country – north of Rakaia River – and Marlborough, south of Ward kicked in at 2pm on Monday, with gales forecast to become “severe” and reaching 120kmh in exposed places.

The North Island isn’t exempt either.

There are watches warning of “severe gale” winds in exposed parts of the Wairarapa and Wellington region on Monday, and heavy rain forecast for the Tararua Range on Tuesday.

Pyselman said the front is forecast to move up to the top half of the South Island by midnight on Monday, before continuing north up the North Island through Tuesday.

Things are set to start to clear up in the South Island on Wednesday, and the North Island by Thursday, but it will be a “pretty unsettled week,” he said.