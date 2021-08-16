Man who offered police officer $200 to let him off drink-driving deported

In 2019, the man was found to be driving with excess blood alcohol and offered a police officer $200 to discontinue the process. He was later convicted, and will now be deported. (File photo)

A man convicted of perverting the course of justice by offering a police officer $200 to let him off drink-driving will be deported.

In May 2019, Gurwinder Singh, a 27-year-old from India who has lived in New Zealand since 2014, was caught driving with double the legal amount of alcohol in his blood (100 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, against the legal limit of 50mg).

Singh – an essential skills work visa holder – pleaded with the police officer to discontinue the process, offering him $200, which was refused, a newly released Immigration and Protection Tribunal decision states.

In December 2020, he was detained for nearly three months pending a court hearing, before being convicted in February. Singh was sentenced to six months’ home detention, ordered to pay $170 in reparation, and disqualified from driving for six months.

That same month, Singh was served with a deportation liability notice as Immigration New Zealand “was not satisfied he was of good character in light of this offending”.

Singh appealed to the tribunal on humanitarian grounds, saying his settlement in New Zealand and the difficulty of returning to India would make it “unjust or unduly harsh” for him to be deported.

Since moving to New Zealand, Singh had completed a Diploma of Business Management (Level 5) and a National Diploma in Business (Level 6) and worked in a number of different roles.

His parents and two sisters remained in India.

Scott Graham/Supplied Singh’s appeal stated he has settled well in New Zealand and held onto employment, which allows him to provide financial support for his family in India. (File photo)

His appeal included a statement from his current employer about the importance of his work, and references from work colleagues and friends saying he is a kindhearted, hardworking and trustworthy person.

He said he provides financial support for his family, and submitted that if he returned to India – particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic – he would struggle to find work.

While the tribunal noted Singh had been in New Zealand for nearly seven years, it said his qualifications, work experience and other community involvement was “no more than modest”, and evidenced by many others who settle, study and work here.

Though it acknowledged Singh would find difficulties in settling into his home environment in India, and that this would be “exacerbated” by the Covid-19 pandemic, the tribunal did not find his circumstances to be “well outside the norm”.

Unsplash The Immigration and Protection Tribunal concluded Singh did not meet the requirements for humanitarian appeal. It granted him a three-month work visa to give him time to make preparations to return to India, given the ongoing pandemic.

He was familiar with the local language and lifestyle, and had acquired qualifications and “valuable” work experience with good references which should assist him to find employment in India, the decision stated.

While he was “remorseful” for his offending and has no other convictions, the seriousness of his offending “would have weighed heavily against any humanitarian circumstances that he had”, it said.

Perverting the course of justice carries a maximum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment, and the maximum sentence for driving with excess blood alcohol is three months’ imprisonment.

Singh’s appeal was declined.

He was granted a three-month work visa on June 11 to give him time to “get his affairs in order” to return to India, taking into account the pandemic and possible travel restrictions.