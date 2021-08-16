Tokoroa High School in lockdown, students and staff told to stay away

Police have locked down Tokoroa High School this morning and students and staff have been told to stay away.

The cause of the lockdown is not yet known but a post on Tokoroa High School’s official Facebook page states it follows the “advice of police”.

“We will inform you as soon as the all clear is given. It is important that you stay away from the school campus at this time,” the post says.

“At present everyone is safe. We will give more information immediately [as] it comes to hand.”