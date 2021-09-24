Armed stand-off: Man barricades himself in as police attempt negotiations in central Auckland

Two hours into a police standoff on Great North Rd, a dozen more armed officers have arrived at the scene as the knife-wielding man remains barricaded inside.

Police have surrounded a Housing New Zealand unit in Auckland following reports of a man threatening residents with a knife.

The man has barricaded himself inside unit and police are trying to negotiate with him.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police surround a Housing New Zealand unit in Grey Lynn after reports a man was threatening residents with a knife.

Police arrived at the address in Great North Road, Grey Lynn, at lunchtime after information was received about a man acting aggressively towards others.

A significant number of armed officers could be seen outside a unit in the state housing complex near Coleridge St.

About two hours into the standoff, a dozen more armed officers arrived at the scene as the knife-wielding man remains barricaded inside.

The shirtless man has approached the windows of the flat and gestured at officers over the past hour. Police negotiators at the scene have been communicating with the man.

A dog unit is also on the scene.

Police had reports that the man was making threats towards people and was in possession of a weapon that wasn’t a firearm.

The man has been located at a nearby address and officers are attempting to negotiate with him, police said.

As the situation is ongoing, police are unable to comment further at this stage.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A dog team has joined a significant number of armed officers outside a unit in the state housing complex on Great North Rd.

But it appears a man who has barricaded himself inside a council flat is refusing to leave, more than an hour after police arrived in force.

A specialist police negotiator has arrived at the address as armed officers with riot shields are stationed at both the front and back doors, according to a Stuff reporter on the scene.

A neighbour who lives in an adjoining unit, who did not want his name used, said the man had been yelling, screaming and threatening him, before banging on his door, so he called police.

“He shouted at me, told me to f... off.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff A man who lives in the adjoining unit said the man had been yelling, screaming and threatening him.

Police had told the neighbour that the man had a knife, and had threatened officers.

Witnesses said the man was travelling along Great North Rd banging on doors of houses and frightening passers-by before police had arrived.

An officer with a breach kit, which includes a large pair of bolt cutters, approached the unit about 2pm.

At about 3.30pm, officers carried down a heavy breach kit, including a battering ram.