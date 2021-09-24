Large armed police response to knife incident in central Auckland

Police have surrounded a Housing New Zealand unit in central Auckland after reports of a man with a knife.

A Stuff reporter on the scene has described a significant number of armed officers outside a unit in the state housing complex in Great North Rd, Grey Lynn, near Coleridge St.

A dog unit is also on the scene.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A dog unit has joined a significant number of armed officers outside a unit in the state housing complex on Great North Rd.

A man who lives in an adjoining unit, who did not want his name used, said the man had been yelling, screaming and threatening him, so he called police.

“He shouted at me, told me to f... off.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff A man who lives in the adjoining unit said the man had been yelling, screaming and threatening him.

He said the young man at the centre of police attention had been banging on his locked front door after the threats.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police told the neighbour the man had a knife.

Police had told them the man had a knife and had threatened officers.

A handler and his police dog approached the property at about 1.40pm.

MORE TO COME...