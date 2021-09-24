Man arrested after two-hour standoff with police in central Auckland

Police surround a Housing New Zealand unit in Grey Lynn after reports a man was threatening residents with a knife.

A man has been taken into custody after a prolonged standoff at a central auckland state housing complex.

The man allegedly threatened police and passersby with a knife before shutting himself in the Kāinga Ora unit.

He spent more than two hours inside as police surrounded the property and police negotiators tried to coax him out.

Two hours into a police standoff in a state housing complex in Grey Lynn, a dozen more armed officers have arrived at the scene as the knife-wielding man remains barricaded inside.

Shortly after 4pm armed officers used a battering ram to smash their way into the home and the man was arrested with the help of several dog units.

He was seen sitting handcuffed and shirtless on the ground being treated for a wound to his bloodied right arm.

Police arrived at the address, a state housing complex in Grey Lynn, at lunchtime after information was received about a man acting aggressively towards others.

A significant number of armed officers could be seen outside a unit in the state housing complex near Coleridge St.

The man at the centre of the standoff.

About two hours into the standoff, a dozen more armed officers arrived at the scene as the knife-wielding man remains barricaded inside.

The shirtless man approached the windows of the flat and gestured at officers over the past hour. Police negotiators at the scene have been communicating with the man.

Police surround a Housing New Zealand unit in Grey Lynn after reports a man was threatening residents with a knife.

Police had reports that the man was making threats towards people and was in possession of a weapon that wasn’t a firearm.

The man had been located at a nearby address and officers had been attempting to negotiate with him, police said.

A dog team has joined a significant number of armed officers outside a unit in the state housing complex in Grey Lynn.

More than an hour after police arrived in force.

A specialist police negotiator arrived at the address as armed officers with riot shields were stationed at both the front and back doors, according to a Stuff reporter at the scene.

A neighbour who lives in an adjoining unit, who did not want his name used, said the man had been yelling, screaming and threatening him, before banging on his door, so he called police.

“He shouted at me, told me to f... off.”

A man who lives in the adjoining unit said the man had been yelling, screaming and threatening him.

Police had told the neighbour that the man had a knife, and had threatened officers.

Witnesses said the man was travelling along the road banging on doors of houses and frightening passers-by before police had arrived.

An officer with a breach kit, which includes a large pair of bolt cutters, approached the unit about 2pm.

At about 3.30pm, officers carried down a heavy breach kit, including a battering ram.