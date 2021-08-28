Obituary: Des Ratima, kaumātua, pioneer, soldier and leader

Des Ratima: electrician, soldier, politician; b July 28, 1952; d August 22, 2021

Even in his final moments of life, Des Ratima was taking phone calls from those who needed him most.

Remembered as the mayor of Whakatu, respected kaumātua and effortless leader, Ratima died earlier this week, age 69.

The Ngāti Kahungunu,​ Te Rangikoianake​, Rongowhakaata Te Whānau A Kai​ descendant was known as a man who served the nation, a political beast, a soldier and pioneer. He was a man who lived a life to serve others.

Ratima was the fourth son born to Desma​ and Kararaina Ratima,​ in Whakatu​, near Hastings. He had six siblings (all boys), Richard, James, Lenny, Dennis, Thomas and Cowley.

His family were the first to purchase a section at Whakatu, and Ratima was schooled at Mangateretere Primary.​

“He always said he was the fastest runner in the school,” wife Evelyn​ says. “He was proud of that, and he was very athletic. They would have races every year, and he had to win every year.”

After attending Church College of New Zealand in Hamilton, he was destined for a job at the freezing works in Whakatu, where his father wanted his sons to work. Des wanted to be a tradesman, but reluctantly followed his father's wishes – at least to begin with.

“The freezing works was the place to go, because you made good money there, that’s how most homes in Whakatu were bought and paid for,” Evelyn says. “It was a very busy community and quite a wealthy community, but Des knew there was something better than this.”

Supplied Des Ratima in his army days, starting off as a corporal.

During his time at the freezing works, an electrical fault caused mechanical issues in the factory, and an electrician was called in to fix the problem.

A young Des Ratima stood by and watched the “skinny, nerdy” electrician fiddle and tamper with the wires, fixing the problem in only minutes. It was then he knew what he wanted to do.

“Des thought, if he can do that, I can do that.”

Going against his father’s wishes, he gained an apprenticeship as an electrician. But Evelyn says he was subject to racism and often wasn’t allowed in people’s homes during jobs. “Only the white workers were allowed to go into the house, he had to stay outside, and he worked like that for a long time.”

Despite this, Ratima graduated from the power board as a top student and ended up being the boss of the electrician he’d first observed in the freezing works.

Supplied Des Ratima was known for his contagious smile and would always treat everyone as equal.

He bought his first home in Flaxmere and started a family with first wife Charmaine, having four boys, Quinton​ – who died at six days old – Dallas​, Dacoda and Des Kabraska.

But his skills as an electrician took him into the army ​ in 1977, where he would make a life-changing cultural impact, establishing the first military marae in Waiouru in 1995.

He started as a corporal and would travel back to Hawke’s Bay every weekend in his Morris Minor to visit his family. He was later transferred to Singapore, and his family joined him, before moving back to New Zealand.

He would remain in the army for 27 years, moving between Trentham and Auckland. It was through his army career he met close friend and padre Bill Gray, who described their relationship as “walking in each other's footsteps”.

Gray was fluent in te reo, and Ratima asked him to be his teacher. Both were eventually transferred back to Waiouru, and it was there Ratima saw a vision for the marae.

Supplied Des Ratima was an ordinary man with extraordinary gifts.

“He was standing looking out where the marae is today, and when he looked, he saw a vision of the marae, he saw the wharenui as it stands now,” Evelyn says. “It was upright and it was shiny. He looked at it, then rubbed his eyes, looked again, and it was not there. Then he knew he had a job to do.”

He and Gray worked together, building and opening the marae, but their work was met with some resistance.

“It was a new culture, and in the defence, they didn’t have a Māori culture,” Evelyn says.

Gray says Ratima used the building to bring “great transformation”.

“We saw a great cultural change in the Defence Force, from a colonial culture to a New Zealand culture, that was very much our own. He used that concept to bring about a dual culture with a shared vision and a dual heritage.

Supplied Des Ratima with the late Duke of Edinburgh.

“For me, Des was born under the shadow of ancient law – his destiny was already determined. His morals and values were of paramount importance, thus shaping his daily life, he held the line, and he did not retreat.

“No path was ever too great for him. To succeed in life, he was about great performance, commitment and determination to succeed, to give people a better quality of life in the hope that they could rise each day to a dawn of new hope.

“He was an ordinary man with extraordinary gifts, a man with a purpose and a mission using his amazing gifts to bring hope and an ongoing heartbeat to people.”

Ratima met second wife Evelyn during his army days, but they did not become close until later in life, when he aspired to a career in politics. They would move back to Whakatu and continue building a thriving community.

Evelyn was Ratima’s constant travel companion during their endless journeys across the country. It was a particularly important task for her, as Ratima had sleep apnoea.

“I’d often look over, and he’d dropped off at the traffic lights, which meant I'd have to give him a prod. He wouldn’t let me drive because once I got completely lost.”

Supplied Des Ratima with youngest grandson Dre Kaani.

After life in the forces, Ratima became an integral part of the Hawke’s Bay community, involving himself in many projects during the past decade.

He received the ONZM in 2018 for services to Māori and became a justice of the peace in 2016. In 2018, he was named Hawke’s Bay Business Leader of the Year.

He chaired Whakatu Kohanga Reo for 10 years, reviving it from a struggling early childhood education provider, to a successful learning centre.

He was a cultural and environmental adviser for regional and district councils, and a member of the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Māori Relationship Board.

He was chairman of the marae collective Nga Marae O Heretaunga and helped organise various projects.

He was chairperson of the Te Kupenga A Maui and Whaea o te Ara police committees since 2007, helping to develop strategies to reduce the number of Māori involved in crime and changed the lives of many.

Supplied Des Ratima still made time for others, even during his last moments on this earth.

He stood for the Alliance Party in the general election in 1999, just missing out on becoming a member of Parliament, after being ranked 13 on the list. He was then elected Mana Motuhake vice-president, in 2001.

Gray says Ratima lived his life for others and had a final wish to those living around him.

“In all his years of work, he’s done this without any personal gratification or financial rewards, for he believed in the value of human life, and he was prepared to put his life at risk.

“Despite his final hours on this earth, despite his great illness that taxed him considerably, he still answered the calls of people in need, and he died courageously, in an honourable way, serving a nation. His final message to the nation was to feed the people and feed the children.

“And also go the doctor if you want to live longer.”