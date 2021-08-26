Covid-19 live: 68 new community cases; Covid detected in Christchurch wastewater

14:14, Aug 26 2021
POOL
There are 68 new Covid-19 cases in the community, it was announced on Thursday, with the two new Wellington cases identified as household contacts of previous cases.

Thursday's case numbers hit 68 cases in the community. Follow our live updates.

The drive-thru Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Porirua, Wellington.
Kevin Stent/Stuff
The drive-thru Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Porirua, Wellington.