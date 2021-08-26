Hope rāhui will keep people at home, after diver drowns in Waipoua, Northland

Iwi hope a rāhui placed on the water at Northland’s Waipoua in an attempt to do what Covid-19 alert level 4 restrictions have not – stop people heading to the coast.

The rāhui, or ritual prohibition, was placed near Waipoua River by Te Roroa​ on Thursday after a man died while diving for seafood.

Police said the 63-year-old man entered the sea near Waipoua, on the west coast of Northland on Wednesday afternoon and failed to return.

In normal times, the coast near Waipoua Forest is used to supplement the food larder – as shown by Joe Wynyard and Te Huia Brown from Whispering Trails in 2018.

A police spokesman said the man was found unresponsive later that evening on the shore.

“CPR was provided, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene,” the spokesman said.

Snow Tane/Supplied Te Roroa has locked off coast access in Waipoua Forest, in an effort to deter people during the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown.

Te Roroa’s general manager Tāoho Tāne​, also known as Snow, said the iwi wanted locals to stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown, but was aware people were gathering kaimoana (seafood).

“Because it’s an isolated community out here – getting to the nearest centre at Dargaville is over an hour away – it’s very difficult for them. To supplement the food larder, they’ve always used the coast – whether it’s fishing, diving or collecting shellfish.”

However, Tāne said the man who died was not a local and had come from Hokianga.

Te Roroa's general manager Tāoho Tāne​, also known as Snow, says the iwi discourages fishing during the alert level 4 lockdown.

Confusion reigns over fishing during lockdown, but Te Roroa discourages it and has locked its gates in Waipoua Forest where roads led to the coast, he said.

“There’s a risk if anything happens at the beach, if you get into difficulties, it’s going to be very hard for emergency services.”

Te Roroa's team is normally first responders to any emergency, but many were at home and those still working were busy providing support services and food parcels to those in need, Tāne said.

The iwi had been planning to run checkpoints to stop people getting to the coast, before Wednesday’s death, but only received correct PPE (personal protective equipment) on Thursday, he said.

Waipoua Forest is best known for New Zealand's largest tree, Tāne Mahuta – Lord of the Forest.

Tāne hoped people will respect the rāhui, which covers the area from Waipoua River mouth north to Ohae​ for three days.

“We hope that the rāhui deters people from coming to the beach, because the level 4 lockdown hasn’t.”

The man’s death will be referred to the coroner.