The 63-year-old man had been diving for seafood near Waipoua. (File photo)

A man has died while diving for seafood in the Far North.

Police said the 63-year-old man entered the sea near Waipoua, on the west coast of Northland, on Wednesday afternoon and failed to return.

A police spokesman said he was found unresponsive later that evening on the shore.

”CPR was provided, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene,” the spokesman said.

The man’s death will be referred to the coroner.