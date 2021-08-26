'Dukes of Hazzard style': Tauranga police hunt checkpoint avoiders

The vehicle ended up in a paddock near the Tauranga Eastern Link last night.

Tauranga Police are on the lookout for two people who fled from a checkpoint overnight on Wednesday.

At 8.40pm, a car approaching a police Covid-19 checkpoint – a checkpoint where police check to see if you have a valid reason to be out driving during the Level 4 lockdown – in Pāpāmoa failed to stop, a police spokesperson said.

“Spikes were successfully deployed near Parton Road and two people got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

“Cordons were put in place and a police dog tracked in the area but the pair were not located.”

READ MORE:

* Part-eaten loaf of bread sells for $4000 on Trade Me

* Covid-19: Police minister grilled over vaccination rate for police officers

* Keeping well during lockdown: From seeking help, to learning to thrive in crisis



A witness to the incident said the vehicle that fled the checkpoint ended up in a paddock near the Tauranga Eastern Link.

“It drove onto the grass on the side of Eastern Link behind Pense Place, and Dukes of Hazzard styled it over a bank.

“It came to a halt in a farm gate at the end of the floodway between Pense Place and Manaia Lane in Papamoa.”

Police said the vehicle had been impounded.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate the two people.”

Supplied Police said the vehicle had been impounded.

Anyone with information about the fleeing vehicle or its occupants can contact police on their 105 non-emergency number.

Information can also be phoned in anonymously via the Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 line.

– Reporting by SunLive