Expect extensive rain around the country, MetSevice warns

Expect extensive rain around the country in the coming 48 hours to noon Saturday. For the most part the heavy rain will be confined to mountainous areas, and there are some Severe Weather Warnings in such places.

The MetService says there will be extensive rain and issued a severe weather warning on Thursday that will be in place for the country’s mountainous areas until Saturday.

Heavy rain is forecast for parts of central and southern New Zealand.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A lockdown walk in the rain on Wellington’s Cuba Street. Most parts of Aotearoa can expect wet weather over the next two days, according to the MetService’s forecast team. (File photo).

A large low was forecast to remain slow moving over the Tasman Sea while an associated front moved slowly eastwards across central and northern New Zealand from later on Thursday, through to Saturday, bringing periods of heavy northerly rain to many places, MetService said.

A moist, onshore easterly flow will also bring persistent rain to coastal parts of Dunedin and north Otago on Thursday night and Friday morning. The rain could be heavy at times at higher locations.

MetService also has heavy rain warnings in place for the ranges of southern Westland, northwest Nelson and Marlborough. Nelson and surrounding areas can expect around 100 millimetres.

In the North Island, Mt Taranaki can expect periods of heavy rain from 7am Friday to early Saturday morning with up to 150mm possible.

On a brighter note, Spring begins on Wednesday and early indications are for a settled start to the season, forecasters said.