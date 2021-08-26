Covid-19: Staff member at retirement home tests positive for Delta variant

PM Jacinda Ardern and Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay head the briefing for August 26, where 68 new community cases of Covid-19 were announced.

A staff member at a retirement home north of Auckland has tested positive for the Delta variant of Covid-19.

The case was confirmed in an update sent to families of residents at CHT Amberlea, near Snells Beach.

The home currently has 67 residents, most of whom are in their 70s, 80s and 90s, a CHT spokeswoman told Stuff.

The message was uploaded on the CHT Healthcare Trust website and read: “This staff member is a household contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case and went into precautionary self-isolation earlier this week.

“They will remain in self-isolation at their home and will undergo routine testing, only returning to work once Public Health has cleared them to do so.”

CHT chief executive Carriann Hall said following this case, the organisation had been working with Public Health and was following its guidance for managing this situation.

“This will include surveillance testing for all staff and residents via a mobile testing unit over the next day or so,” she said.

“Staff members who have been working closely with the positive staff member have gone into self-isolation and will only return to work once cleared by Public Health.

“Residents who were close contacts of the staff member will also go into precautionary isolation.”

Hall said there were currently no details on the number of confirmed close contacts across staff or residents.

“We are working very hard with direction from ARPHS and with technical support from the Waitematā DHB to put in place all the precautionary measures we can to protect the health and safety of our residents, staff and community.

“We have adequate PPE supplies and are bolstering our staff roster to ensure we can continue providing the best quality care we can for our residents.”

Hall thanked the infected staff member for doing the right thing by isolating and being tested as soon as they did.

In its message to families, CHT said the company already had PPE and cleaning protocols in place appropriate to alert level 4.

“We will be conducting surveillance testing for all staff and residents via a mobile testing unit,” the message read.

Google Maps/Supplied A staff member at a retirement home in Algies Bay, CHT Amberlea, has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Staff members who have been working closely with the positive staff member have gone into self-isolation and will only return to work once cleared by Public Health. We are working to ensure we have adequate staffing levels to continue to take care of all our residents.”

Residents who were close contacts of the staff member were being identified by Public Health and would go into precautionary isolation.

“Any residents who go into precautionary isolation will continue to receive the very best care and we will closely monitor their health to keep a watchful eye for symptoms.”