Covid-19: Government investigating additional MIQ in Christchurch and Rotorua

There are currently three MIQ facilities in Rotorua and six in Christchurch, including the Commodore Hotel Christchurch.

The Government is looking at introducing more MIQ facilities due to “extremely high demand” and is investigating options in Christchurch and Rotorua.

Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins said due to “extremely high demand for MIQ space” the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is investigating potentially bringing additional facilities online.

“We are in the early stages of investigating potential options, in Rotorua and Christchurch, but no decisions have been made.”

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 70 new cases in Delta community outbreak, total now 347, one person in ICU

* Covid-19: Company offers fully-vaccinated employees extra day of leave

* Covid-19: Auckland rest home staffer worked two shifts while unknowingly infectious

* New Zealand drops 26 places in 'Covid Resilience Ranking'



There are currently three MIQ facilities in Rotorua – Rydges Rotorua, Ibis Rotorua, and Sudima Rotorua.

And six in Christchurch – Chateau on the Park, Commodore Hotel Christchurch, Crowne Plaza Christchurch, Distinction Christchurch, Novotel Christchurch Airport, and Sudima Christchurch Airport.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF The Spence family are desperate for family support to cope with their baby's heart surgery. But there are no MIQ rooms. (First published on July 27, 2021)

“There are a lot of complex issues that need to be considered for operating MIQ facilities, including workforce supply to support our operations, suitability of the hotels and proximity to hospital facilities and appropriate transport hubs,” Hipkins said.

“This is the reason Rotorua is being investigated as a potential option, rather than more remote locations such as Queenstown.”

He said he was mindful of the impact additional facilities could have locally and these would be part of the Government’s assessments, discussions and considerations.

“Any expansion of MIQ’s capacity needs to be carefully considered against our primary objective – which is to operate in a way that ensures we keep Covid-19 out of our community, and keep our returnees and staff safe.”