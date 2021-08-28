Locations of interest in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak: August 28

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that areas south of Auckland will switch to Covid-19 alert level 3 next week.

The list of locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 Delta outbreak is at 495 as of 8pm on Saturday evening, with locations from August 9 and 10 dropped off the list by the Ministry of Health.

New locations on the list include Auckland’s Northcote College, on Tuesday, August 17. The school, with 1150 students, was already a location of interest on Monday August 16, but has now been flagged on Tuesday, between 8.30am and 2.30pm.

A second potential exposure site listed on Saturday evening was the 'Strategic dynamics class’ (9.30am to 3pm) on August 17, held in WH125 at Auckland University of Technology’s city campus.

Earlier today, the Manukau Super Clinic outpatients Module 1 and 2 and Radiology, the Auckland University Library, more bus routes, and a Wakefield St shop were added.

Also new from Saturday are Pacific Fresh Clendon Park, the Residence Mount Terrace Apartments in Auckland’s CBD, and the childcare centre All About Children Manurewa.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff More AUT buildings have been added to the list of locations of interest.

The Auckland University of Technology City Campus Library, two campus buildings and the student lounge were also added to the list.

Where the locations of interest are

Most locations of interest are in Auckland as the outbreak centres on the city.

Universities, high schools, buses and supermarkets are all on the list.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health are below.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.