The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash. (File photo)

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Stratford on Friday evening.

Police were called to the crash involving a car and a motorcycle on East Rd (SH43) in the Taranaki about 6.30pm on Friday.

“The rider died at the scene,” police said in a statement on Saturday morning.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The road was closed until 11.45 while the Serious Crash Unit investigated.