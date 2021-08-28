Covid-19: 82 new cases in Delta outbreak, all in Auckland

Auckland looks set to face two more weeks of alert level 4, Jacinda Ardern has announced, while everywhere south of the city will move to level 3 on Wednesday.

There are 82 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, bringing the total number of Delta variant cases in New Zealand to 429.

Of those cases, 415 are in Auckland, while 14 are in Wellington.

All have been, or are being, transferred to a quarantine facility.

The Ministry of Health gave the update in a 1pm statement on Saturday.

Of the community cases, 25 are in hospital, with 23 in a stable condition on a ward and two in a stable condition in ICU.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The Ministry of Health announced new Covid numbers for the country in a 1pm statement on Saturday. (File photo)

One case is in North Shore Hospital, 11 are in Middlemore Hospital, 12 are in Auckland City Hospital, and one is in Wellington Regional Hospital.

There is also one new case in managed isolation.

The ministry said 376 cases had been clearly epidemiologically linked to another case or sub-cluster, while links were yet to be fully established for the remaining 53.

Seven sub-clusters have been identified within the Delta variant outbreak.

The two largest clusters are the Birkdale Social Network cluster associated with Case A, a Devonport man whose positive test sent the country into a level 4 lockdown.

There are 64 confirmed cases in that sub-cluster, and 197 confirmed cases in the Māngere church sub-cluster.

All patients in the dementia ward at CHT Amberlea aged care facility have been tested, following the news that a positive case in Warkworth worked two shifts in the ward while unknowingly infectious.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Patients at the CHT Amberlea near Warkworth have been tested for Covid-19 after a worker tested positive for Covid-19. (file photo)

Of the 13 swabs taken, 12 had returned negative results, and the remaining one test was pending and expected back later on Saturday, the ministry said.

Public health officials said the worker was fully vaccinated and, along with other staff, adhered to strict alert level 4 infection, prevention and control protocols, including the use of PPE.

The ministry update came after Friday’s announcement that all of New Zealand will remain under Covid-19 alert level 4 until 11.59pm Tuesday next week.

Pool/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Friday there would be a shift in alert levels for everywhere but Auckland and Northland on Tuesday at 11:59pm. (file photo)

All parts of the country south of Auckland will then move to alert level 3, while Auckland and the wider Northland region will remain in alert level 4 for at least two weeks longer.

During the announcement on Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the country “may be seeing the beginning of a plateau in cases”.

Cabinet will review the restrictions on Monday, August 30.