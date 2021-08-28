Pod of orcas spotted in Porirua Harbour

A pod of orca whales has been spotted in the shallow waters of Porirua Harbour.

Locals out for alert level 4 lockdown walks spotted the seven whales near a sandbar about 100 metres off Greys Rd near the Wellington Jet Sport Club on Saturday.

Among the orcas were a large male, a young calf and a mother, Dr Ingrid Visser said.

Visser, the founder and principle scientist of the Orca Research Trust, said the whales were spotted entering the harbour just after 7.30am on Saturday.

The community had kept a keen eye out for orcas following the recent death of Toa, a baby orca stranded at Plimmerton Beach in July, but Visser said there was little cause for concern with Saturday’s pod.

Reports showed they were hunting for stingrays and had taken a rest in the harbour across the course of the day, Visser said, which was safer due to lockdown restrictions.

“They’re not having a hard time at all, they're busy hunting. And they've been sleeping in there which is fantastic.”

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Plimmerton resident Justin Stretch (Ngāti Toa) saw the pod enter the harbour on Sunday afternoon. He'd been helping the team care for baby orca Toa at the Plimmerton Boating Club around the clock since.

The police, the Department of Conservation and the Coastguard were all alerted, and the trust was keeping an eye on orca’s movements to ensure they were safe, Visser said.

Justin Stretch of Ngāti Toa was grabbing his wetsuit just after 5.30pm after receiving multiple reports of the stranding.

He said it wasn't uncommon for orcas enter harbour.

“This is a known behaviour. They will go into inlets and shallow places.”

Visser said the whales would likely leave the inlet once the tide rose again.

“They’ve been turning around a few times and will literally be testing the waters and checking the depth.”

Theo Sutorius/Supplied About seven orca whales are spotted in Porirua Harbour.

Mike Carey, who lives across the harbour near Browns Bay, saw the whales swimming about the Pāuatahunui Inlet at about 1.30pm.

From across the harbour he could see dozens of people parked up by the Camborne Walkway watching as the whales grouped together in the shallow water.

Carey had lived on the harbour’s edge for about 20 years, but other than the odd dolphin he’d never seen an orca enter the bays.

He was also concerned about those who had gathered to watch the whales.

Under alert level 4 restrictions people are allowed out to exercise up to five kilometres form their homes, but not gather with others, and Carey feared those rules were not being properly followed.

Visser urged people to stay out of the water and not to fly drones overhead as it could disorientate the orcas.