Covid-19 live: Expert calls for tougher level 4 restrictions as Cabinet meets to decide what's next for Auckland's lockdown

09:27, Aug 30 2021

Cabinet will meet on Monday to decide what's next for Auckland and Northland's lockdown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and ministers will meet on Monday.
ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and ministers will meet on Monday.