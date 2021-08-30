One dead, another injured, in Greenhithe crash on Auckland's SH18

One person has been hospitalised due to the crash in Greenhithe.

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Auckland’s Greenhithe.

The crash, involving a car and an SUV, saw one vehicle end up on its roof, near the Greenhithe overbridge on State Highway 18.

St John Ambulance confirmed it was called to the incident shortly after 10am. A rapid-response unit, two managers and two ambulances were on-scene.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Emergency services were called to the crash, on the eastbound SH18 carriageway between Tauhinu Rd and Albany Highway, shortly after 10am.

One critically injured patient has been transported to Auckland Hospital, the other was treated at the scene.

NZTA said the eastbound carriageway between Tauhinu Rd and Albany Highway would remain closed while an investigation was carried out by police.