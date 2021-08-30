One dead, police staffer injured, in Greenhithe crash on Auckland's Upper Harbour Highway

One person has been hospitalised due to the crash in Greenhithe.

A police employee has been seriously injured in a crash that left another person dead in Auckland.

The worker was on duty in a speed camera van that was parked on the side of the road on Upper Harbour Highway, near Greenhithe on the North Shore, when it was struck by a car about 10am on Monday.

One person died at the scene, and the police staffer was taken to hospital, where he is having surgery.

Stuff understands the injured police worker is fighting for their life.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Emergency services were called to the crash, on the eastbound SH18 carriageway between Tauhinu Rd and Albany Highway, shortly after 10am.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “Police have notified his family and we are supporting them in every way we can at this devastating time.

“Our thoughts are with our colleague and his family.

“This incident is also incredibly distressing for our wider Police family, who go to work every day to keep New Zealanders safe in their communities and on the roads.”

Police are also supporting the family of the person who has died.

The crash, involving a black car and an SUV-type speed camera van, saw the car end up on its roof, near the Tauhinu Rd off-ramp.

St John Ambulance confirmed it was called to the incident shortly after 10am. A rapid-response unit, two managers and two ambulances were at the scene.

The eastbound carriageway between Tauhinu Rd and Albany Highway was closed for around four hours after the crash while police investigated.