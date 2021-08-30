Covid-19: Reports of 'appalling' abuse towards transport staff during level 4

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Auckland will remain at level 4 for at least another two weeks, while Northland drops to level 3 on Thursday.

Auckland Transport (AT) revealed on Monday that they have received 16 reports of incidents involving abuse towards essential staff.

This includes an assault over the weekend involving a bus driver.

“It is appalling that someone should be attacked while doing their job as an essential worker,” said Auckland Mayor Phil Goff.

New Zealand is currently in a nationwide alert level 4 lockdown as the Covid-19 Delta outbreak reaches over 500 cases.

Public transport, such as buses, trains, ferries and security staff are staffed by essential workers and are operating in alert level 4.

“They are working under pressure during alert level 4 to keep public transport operating and support those who need to undertake essential travel.”

Goff encouraged the public to report any physical violence towards essential AT staff or in their community to the police.

The increasing number of attacks against essential transport workers is a disgrace, said AT chief executive Shane Ellison.

AT will be working closely with police regarding an assault over the weekend involving a NZ Bus driver and to apprehend alleged offenders.

“We are grateful that police attended so swiftly after the weekend’s attack against the bus driver. Our thoughts go out to the driver, who we understand is receiving support from his employer.”

Public transport is operating under alert level 4 for essential travel purposes.

Ellison said the recent rise in attacks of essential AT staff should not deter the community from using public transport.

“We have staff working day and night to keep public transport operating, and it’s distressing when they come under attack from members of the public,” he said.