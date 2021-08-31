Pink Floyd tribute band claims bomb exploded at Palmerston North show

The Pink Floyd Experience band say a bomb was detonated in the dressing room toilets after a gig in Palmerston North earlier this year. (File photo).

A popular Pink Floyd tribute band claim a bomb was set off in their dressing rooms after a show.

The Pink Floyd Experience, a tribute band to legendary group Pink Floyd, performed at the Regent on Broadway in Palmerston North on Friday, May 28, as part of their New Zealand tour.

But after the gig, in the early hours of the next morning, the band claims an explosive was set off in the dressing rooms.

Stuff understands aerosol cans were set on fire and exploded.

A post on The Pink Floyd Experience's Facebook page said it happened after the band's performance at the Regent.

A video in the post shows damage to a bathroom, with a large hole in the wall.

“While we were loading out, a bomb was detonated in the dressing room toilets,” the post said. “Our production manager put the fire out.

“Thankfully no one was hurt, but as you can see the potential for death or injury was huge.”

The post asked why the incident had been kept quiet.

“I wonder if the people of Palmy know there is a bomber on the loose in their city?”

Warwick Smith/Stuff It’s believed an explosive went off after a gig by the Pink Floyd Experience at the Regent on Broadway in Palmerston North in May.

The Regent is a Palmerston North City Council venue and the council's chief infrastructure officer Sarah Sinclair told Stuff the Regent was vandalised in the early hours of Saturday, May 29, hours after an event at the venue.

“The building had some minor damage, which has since been repaired. No-one was injured.

“The police were notified and are investigating. Security camera footage has been shared with them.”

She said the council would not release any more information while the investigation was under way.

The council would not confirm if an explosive device had been set off.

Stuff called a contact number for the band and a person, who would not give their name, said he was annoyed he hadn't been given any information about what happened.

“All I got was the run around. That's why I'm sharing it, that's going to rattle some people. Then we might get some answers.

“We hired the venue, we were there when it happened, it happened out the back in the dressing rooms. Was it aimed at us?”

He said he had not been updated or told any information since, except for once when he spoke to a council employee who told him there had been two other cases.

He declined to comment further.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of wilful damage at the venue after a bathroom was damaged about 1am.

Police were investigating and no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information can contact the police on 105, quoting file number 210529/5028 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.