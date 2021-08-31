Auckland flooding in pictures: Severe rain floods homes and vaccination centre

Much of Kumeū is under water as flooding affects West Auckland.

Severe rain in Auckland overnight has flooded a drive-through vaccination centre at west Auckland's Trusts Arena and will see at least 60 homes evacuated.

Fire and emergency services received 170 weather-related calls overnight in the northern region, with parts of Auckland recording 140mm of rain.

There are floods in Helensville, Kumeu, Henderson Valley and Rānui, causing damage to properties, vehicles, farmland and closing roads.

Here are some of the scenes captured by Stuff visual journalists of the damage, as the country remains at alert level 4.

Chris McKeen/Stuff/Stuff Factories, shops and homes are severely flooded in east Kumeū following a night of heavy rains.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Torrential rains overnight on Monday has caused widespread damage to properties in Kumeū, West Auckland.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff A resident at the North Piha campground worked away at cleaning the area, with the help of some emergency service personnel.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff A person stands in flood waters on Main Rd, Kumeū Auckland.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The North Piha campground was still heavily flooded at 10am on Tuesday morning.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Floodwaters on Taupaki Rd inundating cars and houses following Monday night's flash flooding.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff West Auckland’s drive-through vaccination centre at The Trusts Arena is flooded after severe weather on Monday evening.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Cars were queueing outside West Auckland’s drive-through vaccination centre at The Trusts Arena on Tuesday morning, despite signs saying it was closed until 11am.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff Johnny Mills from Kumeū’s Bridgestone tyre store has a cuppa while standing in flood waters inside his workshop.

Chris McKeen/Stuff/Stuff Heavy rain overnight has caused landslips in parts of West Auckland.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF A car submerged in floodwaters in Taupaki.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Flooding on farm properties in Auckland’s Dairy Flat on Green Road.

Supplied A giant tree came down over the Tuamarina Track near the Waikakaho Valley after a night of torrential rain.

Chris McKeen/Stuff/Stuff Heavy overnight rain caused flooding and slips in West Auckland as traffic continues to be affected near Kumeū.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Marquees used for vaccinating people in their cars outside the West Auckland vaccination site have been damaged.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Farmland in West Auckland are submerged in waters as livestock have been evacuated following the severe weather.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Sheep on a Dairy Flat farm in West Auckland are stranded due to flood waters.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF A fleet of utes in Kumeū submurged in flood water.