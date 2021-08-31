Auckland flooding in pictures: Severe rain floods homes and vaccination centre

Severe rain in Auckland overnight has flooded a drive-through vaccination centre at west Auckland's Trusts Arena and will see at least 60 homes evacuated.
Fire and emergency services received 170 weather-related calls overnight in the northern region, with parts of Auckland recording 140mm of rain.
There are floods in Helensville, Kumeu, Henderson Valley and Rānui, causing damage to properties, vehicles, farmland and closing roads.
Here are some of the scenes captured by Stuff visual journalists of the damage, as the country remains at alert level 4.