Auckland flooding in pictures: Severe rain floods homes and vaccination centres

13:12, Aug 31 2021
Johnny Mills
Much of Kumeū is under water as flooding affects West Auckland.

Severe rain in Auckland overnight has flooded a drive-through vaccination centre at west Auckland's Trusts Arena and will see at least 60 homes evacuated.

Fire and emergency services received 170 weather-related calls overnight in the northern region, with parts of Auckland recording 140mm of rain.

There are floods in Helensville, Kumeu, Henderson Valley and Rānui, causing damage to properties, vehicles, farmland and closing roads.

Here are some of the scenes captured by Stuff visual journalists of the damage, as the country remains at alert level 4.

In Waimauku, Auckland, a flock of sheep have been moved to a dry island patch with the help of farmers.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Kiwitahi Road in Waimauku, Auckland, is fully submerged by flooding and causing locals to use alternative routes.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Farmers wade through flooded waters with a paddle board and working dog to move stock out of flooded paddocks in Waimauku, Auckland.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
A girl rides a paddle board with a working dog through the flood, in Waimauku, Auckland
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Factories, shops and homes are severely flooded in east Kumeū following a night of heavy rains.
Chris McKeen/Stuff
Torrential rains overnight on Monday has caused widespread damage to properties in Kumeū, West Auckland.
Chris McKeen/Stuff
Perry Gillbanks paddle boards through flooded waters to deliver some food to his neighbours in Waimauku Auckland. Perry has been working hard most of the day helping his neighbours rescue cattle and stock from flood waters.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Te Henga Rd into Bethells Beach is closed due to a slip destroying a good chunk of the road after an overnight deluge on Monday.
Ryan Anderson/Stuff
Lisa Milns, Kayaks past a submerged car on Wintour Cloverfields Drive, to drop groceries off to stranded friends.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
A submerged car and building materials floating in floodwater in Kumeū.
Chris McKeen/Stuff
Building materials outside a Kumeū property.
Chris McKeen/Stuff
The Cottrill family have flooding at the front of their property in Waitoki Auckland. Charles Cottrill said they might as well have a bit of fun with a boat set up in their front yard.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Emergency service personnel help residents clean up at the North Piha campground heavily hit by Monday’s overnight rains.
RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff
A resident at the North Piha campground.
RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff
A person stands in flood waters on Main Rd, Kumeū.
CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff
The North Piha campground was still heavily flooded at 10am on Tuesday.
RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff
Floodwaters on Taupaki Rd inundating cars and houses following Monday night's flash flooding.
DAVID WHITE/STUFF
West Auckland’s drive-through vaccination centre at The Trusts Arena is flooded after severe weather on Monday evening.
RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff
Cars were queueing outside West Auckland’s drive-through vaccination centre at The Trusts Arena on Tuesday morning, despite signs saying it was closed until 11am.
RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff
John Tamihere at West Auckland’s drive-thru vaccination centre at The Trusts Arena, after it had to move vaccination indoors following flooding in Auckland overnight.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
The Trusts Arena’s main stadium is now being used for vaccinations after flood surrounding the area have made drive through unfeasible.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Johnny Mills from Kumeū’s Bridgestone tyre store has a cuppa while standing in flood waters inside his workshop.
Chris Mckeen/Stuff
Heavy rain overnight has caused landslips in parts of West Auckland.
Chris McKeen/Stuff
A car submerged in floodwaters in Taupaki.
DAVID WHITE/STUFF
Flooding on farm properties in Auckland’s Dairy Flat on Green Road.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
A giant tree came down over the Tuamarina Track near the Waikakaho Valley after a night of torrential rain.
Supplied
Heavy overnight rain caused flooding and slips in West Auckland as traffic continues to be affected near Kumeū.
Chris McKeen/Stuff
Marquees used for vaccinating people in their cars outside the West Auckland vaccination site have been damaged.
RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff
Farmland in West Auckland are submerged in waters as livestock have been evacuated following the severe weather.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Sheep on a Dairy Flat farm in West Auckland are stranded due to flood waters.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
A fleet of utes in Kumeū submurged in flood water.
DAVID WHITE/STUFF
Rural farm properties in West Auckland are heavily impacted by Monday’s night’s torrential rains.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
