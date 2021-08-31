Auckland flooding in pictures: Severe rain floods homes and vaccination centres

Much of Kumeū is under water as flooding affects West Auckland.

Severe rain in Auckland overnight has flooded a drive-through vaccination centre at west Auckland's Trusts Arena and will see at least 60 homes evacuated.

Fire and emergency services received 170 weather-related calls overnight in the northern region, with parts of Auckland recording 140mm of rain.

There are floods in Helensville, Kumeu, Henderson Valley and Rānui, causing damage to properties, vehicles, farmland and closing roads.

Here are some of the scenes captured by Stuff visual journalists of the damage, as the country remains at alert level 4.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff In Waimauku, Auckland, a flock of sheep have been moved to a dry island patch with the help of farmers.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Kiwitahi Road in Waimauku, Auckland, is fully submerged by flooding and causing locals to use alternative routes.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Farmers wade through flooded waters with a paddle board and working dog to move stock out of flooded paddocks in Waimauku, Auckland.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A girl rides a paddle board with a working dog through the flood, in Waimauku, Auckland

Chris McKeen/Stuff Factories, shops and homes are severely flooded in east Kumeū following a night of heavy rains.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Torrential rains overnight on Monday has caused widespread damage to properties in Kumeū, West Auckland.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Perry Gillbanks paddle boards through flooded waters to deliver some food to his neighbours in Waimauku Auckland. Perry has been working hard most of the day helping his neighbours rescue cattle and stock from flood waters.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Te Henga Rd into Bethells Beach is closed due to a slip destroying a good chunk of the road after an overnight deluge on Monday.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Lisa Milns, Kayaks past a submerged car on Wintour Cloverfields Drive, to drop groceries off to stranded friends.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A submerged car and building materials floating in floodwater in Kumeū.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Building materials outside a Kumeū property.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Cottrill family have flooding at the front of their property in Waitoki Auckland. Charles Cottrill said they might as well have a bit of fun with a boat set up in their front yard.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Emergency service personnel help residents clean up at the North Piha campground heavily hit by Monday’s overnight rains.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff A resident at the North Piha campground.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff A person stands in flood waters on Main Rd, Kumeū.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The North Piha campground was still heavily flooded at 10am on Tuesday.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Floodwaters on Taupaki Rd inundating cars and houses following Monday night's flash flooding.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff West Auckland’s drive-through vaccination centre at The Trusts Arena is flooded after severe weather on Monday evening.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Cars were queueing outside West Auckland’s drive-through vaccination centre at The Trusts Arena on Tuesday morning, despite signs saying it was closed until 11am.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff John Tamihere at West Auckland’s drive-thru vaccination centre at The Trusts Arena, after it had to move vaccination indoors following flooding in Auckland overnight.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Trusts Arena’s main stadium is now being used for vaccinations after flood surrounding the area have made drive through unfeasible.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff Johnny Mills from Kumeū’s Bridgestone tyre store has a cuppa while standing in flood waters inside his workshop.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Heavy rain overnight has caused landslips in parts of West Auckland.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF A car submerged in floodwaters in Taupaki.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Flooding on farm properties in Auckland’s Dairy Flat on Green Road.

Supplied A giant tree came down over the Tuamarina Track near the Waikakaho Valley after a night of torrential rain.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Heavy overnight rain caused flooding and slips in West Auckland as traffic continues to be affected near Kumeū.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Marquees used for vaccinating people in their cars outside the West Auckland vaccination site have been damaged.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Farmland in West Auckland are submerged in waters as livestock have been evacuated following the severe weather.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Sheep on a Dairy Flat farm in West Auckland are stranded due to flood waters.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF A fleet of utes in Kumeū submurged in flood water.