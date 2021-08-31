$4000 Covid-19 swabbing tent stolen from Tauranga doctors' practice

The Doctors Tauranga said the swabbing tent was stolen from the back car park at its practice on Devonport Rd.

A tent used for testing people for Covid-19 has been stolen from a Tauranga doctors’ practice over the weekend.

The swabbing tent was taken from the back car park at The Doctors Tauranga, the practice said in a post on Facebook on Monday.

“Looking for our STOLEN COVID-19 SWABBING TENT!” the post said.

“We are desperately sad to say that over the weekend our huge 6x6m pop up tent (with Party Hire branding) worth $4000 was stolen from the back car park at our practice, The Doctors Tauranga.

“Because of its size it would have taken multiple people quite a length of time to dismantle it.”

Although the tent has been taken, the practice will not be stopping its Covid-19 testing despite the difficulty that will be experienced with rain, wind and sun.

“Covid-19 testing continues here all day every day, for our community but it means that our nurses are now exposed to the weather.

“Plus, we were going to use it for Covid-19 vaccinations that are starting here too.”

The Doctors Tauranga said: “If anyone saw people doing this, or have seen this tent dismantled somewhere, please let us or the police know immediately on 105”.

“Help us get our tent back as soon as possible, share this post to help us with our search. The team here at The Doctors Tauranga appreciates your support.”

– Reporting by SunLive