Worksafe makes inquiries after police staffer critically injured in fatal Auckland crash

One person died and another, a police civilian staff member in a speed camera van, was seriously injured in the crash in Greenhithe.

Worksafe has been notified after a police speed van operator was critically injured in a crash which left another man dead.

The smash happened about 10am Monday on State Highway 18 near Greenhithe on Auckland’s North Shore.

A grey Subaru Forrester driven by a 58-year-old man hit the back of a speed camera van parked to the side of the highway, Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said in a statement.

The driver of the Subaru died at the scene while the police civilian employee, aged 72, who was in the speed camera van was critically injured.

READ MORE:

* One dead, police staffer injured, in Greenhithe crash on Auckland's Upper Harbour Highway

* North Shore homicide probe: Police charge man with murder

* One dead following serious incident on Auckland's North Shore



Proctor, of the Waitematā Criminal Investigation Branch, said the van was parked away from traffic lanes, in line with police policy.

“An initial scene examination indicates that the stationary speed camera van was parked off to the side of the highway and away from live traffic lanes, in accordance with police policy, for the safety of motorists and our staff.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz or SMS / Signal +64273041775

“The van has been hit from behind by a grey Subaru Forester, which has veered off the highway and crashed into the parked van.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Emergency services were called to the crash, on the eastbound SH18 carriageway between Tauhinu Rd and Albany Highway, shortly after 10am.

Proctor said police wanted to hear from witnesses of the crash or anyone who saw the Subaru travelling east on the Upper Harbour Highway before the crash.

Those with information were asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210830/1504.

A Worksafe spokeswoman said the agency had been notified of the crash.

“We are making initial enquiries which will determine our next steps.”