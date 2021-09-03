Recap: Auckland supermarket stabbings a terror attack, Prime Minister says

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the attacker was a known terrorist threat and under 24/7 surveillance by police. It was the surveillance team who shot him dead at the supermarket.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Commissioner Andy Coster speak from Parliament following the Auckland supermarket stabbing attack.

The attack, at about 3pm in New Lynn left six victims in hospital, three with critical injuries. The attacker was shot dead by police.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Police outside Countdown at Lynn Mall, where a man was shot dead by police after stabbing multiple people in a terror attack.

Panic followed the stabbing and police shooting. Gun fire could be heard in video footage from the scene, as shoppers fled into the car park.

