Recap: Auckland supermarket stabbings a terror attack, Prime Minister says
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Commissioner Andy Coster speak from Parliament following the Auckland supermarket stabbing attack. Watch the livestream above and follow our liveblog for updates on the developing situation.
The attack, at about 3pm in New Lynn left six victims in hospital, three with critical injuries. The attacker was shot dead by police.
Panic followed the stabbing and police shooting. Gun fire could be heard in video footage from the scene, as shoppers fled into the car park.
