Watch: Terror attack address from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Commissioner Andy Coster

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Commisioner Andrew Coster share detail about an attack at a supermarket in Auckland.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster addressed the media on Friday afternoon after a terror attack in Auckland’s Lynnmall.

The Prime Minister has confirmed the man being Friday’s terrorist attack in Auckland, who was shot dead by police after stabbing six people in a supermarket, was a violent extremist known to police.

Ardern described it as “despicable” and “hateful” act by “an individual, not a faith”.

The six patients have been taken to hospitals across Auckland. Three were in a critical condition, one was serious and two were moderate at the time this article was published.