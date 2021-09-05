'It's not just a game' - Fijian rugby international pushes vaccine message

Manawatū Turbos prop Ropate Rinakama, right, gets a Covid-19 vaccination at the Arena drive-through centre from nurse Kari Highstead.

Manawatū Turbos rugby player Ropate Rinakama is encouraging members of the Pasifika community to get the Covid-19 vaccine after losing two members of his family to the virus.

The Fijian prop’s uncle and a brother-in-law at home in Fiji have recently died from Covid-19, so he wanted people to take their health seriously and get vaccinated.

Fiji has been badly hit by Covid-19, with Delta spreading rapidly in recent months. On Friday there were more than 16,000 active cases in the Pacific nation and more than 500 people had died from the virus. Hesitancy to get vaccinated is also hampering the fight against Covid-19.

Rinakama, a former Fiji international player, queued up at a drive-through clinic at CET Arena in Palmerston North to get his vaccine on Friday and hoped it would set an example for people in the Fijian and Pasifika communities.

“The average age of people in Fiji that live on after 70 is not that great. People need to realise we want you to live for your grandchildren.

“I didn't have any grandparents. I have two kids and I don't want them to miss out on their grandparents.”

The motivation for people to get vaccinated was even more so now, as the deaths of Rinakama’s uncle and brother-in-law had hit the family hard.

“Being complacent kills and that is what happens, it's not a game.”

He was concerned after his father previously told him not to get vaccinated. But he believed his father had been waiting for him to take the lead and would get vaccinated now.

“If someone makes them see it's OK, that will be me, because sometimes people learn better when someone does something,” Rinakama said.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Ropate Rinakama wants his children Xavier, left, and Anareta, to be able to know their grandparents as they get older.

He said attitudes were starting to change and some people were getting vaccinated, but it needed to get out to villages in Fiji, like his home town Naivucini.

Using his platform as a rugby player was a good way to get others to see there was nothing wrong with getting vaccinated and not to be scared.

“I want to do it to because I want to protect my family and I want to let them know it’s for their own benefit.”

There had been hesitancy in Fiji to get vaccinated and Rinakama said there was an element of not understanding.

“We can't be casual. I was like that when I first started seeing it hit Fiji, and I was thinking they are very resilient people.

“Once people started dying, you start to tell yourself this is not a game. It's not like it just happens. Once you see loved ones die you get the phone call and you get to the point you don't want to receive a phone call because it's not good news.”

He said the understanding was left to other people, so no-one reacted until someone died, rather than preparing with vaccines or getting check-ups from a doctor.

He didn’t want people relying on social media for information.