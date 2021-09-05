Patient at Middlemore Hospital reportedly tests positive for Covid-19 video

Dr Ashley Bloomfield provides details on 20 new cases in Auckland.

A man at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland who shared a room with three other patients in a surgical ward has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

A hospital staff member confirmed the case to 1 News on Sunday evening.

One of the other three men on the ward, a 91-year-old patient, told 1 News the reported case was admitted to the Edmund Hillary Block surgical ward on Sunday morning at 7am and was “sneezing and coughing.”

The man said doctors visited the patient around 10.30am on Sunday, and were heard discussing the patient’s symptoms and determining them to be those of Covid-19. The patient was reportedly then given a Covid-19 test.

A patient at Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital has tested positive for Covid-19. (file photo)
Claire Eastham-Farrelly/RNZ

A patient at Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital has tested positive for Covid-19. (file photo)

The elderly patient said around 3.30pm two nurses in full PPE arrived and took the patient away. The others were told the room was locked down at 5pm.

The three other patients that were in the room are expected to be tested in several days.

The man’s daughter, speaking to 1 News, called it a “major stuff up” on Middlemore's part.

She said she could not understand why the Covid-positive case was allowed to remain in the room with three other people while he was awaiting test results.

Stuff has contacted Middlemore Hospital and the Ministry of Health for comment.

 - Stuff

