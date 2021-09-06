Three people seriously injured in single-vehicle Northland crash

A police statement said five people are believed to have been involved in the crash in Kaitaia, and at least three of those are reported to be seriously injured.

Three people have been seriously injured in a serious crash in Northland.

Emergency services are at the scene at the intersection of SH1 and Kitchen Rd in Kaitaia.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash about 9.15pm.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Window opens for Northland businesses at alert level 3

* Covid-19: Drivers at Auckland-Northland boundary 'more compliant' than previous lockdowns



A police statement said five people are believed to have been involved in the crash, and at least three of those are reported to be seriously injured.

Traffic management is in place and motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit would attend the scene and police would investigate the circumstances of the crash, the statement said.