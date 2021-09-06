Locations of interest in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak: September 6

Dr Ashley Bloomfield provides details on 20 new cases in Auckland.

Pharmacies and a vegetable grocer are among the latest additions to the locations of interest within the Covid-19 Delta outbreak in New Zealand.

Auckland pharmacies include the Richmond Rd Chemist, Māngere East Countdown pharmacy and the Puhinui pharmacy.

Whenuapai Gardens and Orchard in Ōtāhuhu is also a new location.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Auckland is at the centre of the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, with more than 100 locations of interest across the city.

Advice is to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days, while those who visited the Puhinui pharmacy are asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately and on day 5.

This brings the list to 126 locations of interest posted on the Ministry of Health’s website.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.