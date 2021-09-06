Man who died following incident at police custody unit in Auckland named

Jaye Taueli, 21, died after an incident at south Auckland's Manukau custody unit. (File photo)

A man who died following an incident at a police custody unit in Auckland has been named as 21-year-old Jaye Taueli.

Taueli was taken to Middlemore Hospital after he attempted to injure himself at south Auckland's Manukau custody unit last Monday, police said.

He had been taken into custody for breaching his electronically monitored bail and displayed “erratic behaviour” after his arrest and while at the custody unit, Counties Manukau district commander Jill Rogers said.

Taueli was initially arrested in Ōtara, south Auckland, and police said he showed “unusual behaviour” in the aftermath.

Once at the unit, he continued to display erratic behaviour and tried to injure himself, police said previously.

Custody staff then put him in a restraint chair and placed him under constant monitoring, but his condition deteriorated shortly after.

Last Wednesday, police confirmed he had died in Middlemore Hospital the day after the incident.

A police spokesman said police were ensuring there was support available for Taueli’s family, and a number of investigations into the circumstances of his death were ongoing.

Police had also notified the Coroner's office, the spokesman said. The Independent Police Conduct Authority had also been notified.